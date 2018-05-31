Wei-Yin Chen helps Marlins close things out against Padres
Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen takes the mound Thursday night as the Miami Marlins finish up their series against the San Diego Padres.
ANNOUNCER 1: Here's our Toyota Road Ahead, the match-up for the finale of the four game series. Marlins now, now they need a win to end up with a 2-2 tie here at Petco.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Chen, his last start was brilliant, three hits and seven in the third, only giving up the home run in that eighth inning to Difo with the Nats, outstanding start. And then Gordon Miles, most of his outings have been in the bullpen. He'll make his fifth start. He's given up nine runs, though, in his last 10 in the third inning.
