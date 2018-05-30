- All right, Vuc. Good to see you. Haven't seen you a couple of weeks.

- Good to see you. Nice. I like the beard.

- I like yours as well. Looks good on you.

- Thank you. Appreciate it.

- [LAUGHING] How about this coach? This hire? I know you're familiar with playing against those Charlotte teams. And I guess you could probably speak to that. What have you seen with those Charlotte teams, and what do you know about Coach Cliff?

- I don't know him personally. First time I actually formally met him. I know him from playing against him. But one thing that Jeff said in a press conference is that the Hornets never beat themselves. You have to beat them. And that's something that is very true. When you played against them, you knew exactly what they were going to do. But they were great at what they were doing. They were very well coached. Offensively, they played smart. They never forced anything. Played low turnovers. Defensively they roll out the floor, but they're protecting the paint. Actually, really, when you played them, you could just tell they were really well coached, and they knew what they were doing. I think that's going to be good for us that he brings that. That you know exactly what we're doing. I think he is going to also be good at holding guys accountable. He's coached a lot of great players, so he has a lot of experience. I'm excited. I think that's a really good hire for us. I'm looking forward to working with him.

- That's the next thing I'll say is, how much does this rejuvenate you? Excite you? Get you ready for your summer and to get to training camp and to find out what he's all about?

- It brings a lot of excitement. You know we had a tough year. A lot of people got let go. You're never happy to see that. Especially some people that I've had a lot of relationships with here over the years. But a great hire like this can bring a lot of excitement. A lot of positive for the players. And then for the franchise as well. I think especially with coach Steve here. He was here before. He was here during one of the most successful times for the Magic. So I think that'll bring a lot excitement also for the fans. For people that have been Magic fans for a long time, that have been going through these tough times past couple of years. It'll just bringing a positive energy around everything.

- Lastly, he is a huge Manchester United fan. From what I understand, you are not. Is that going to be a problem? How does that play out here?

- We'll have to figure that one out. Actually, that'll be fun. Because, you know, I'm not a big fan of Manchester. So it can be some trash talking and stuff. So that'll be fun. I'm glad that he's a good soccer fan. Not many people are here. So it'll give me somebody to talk to.