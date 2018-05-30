Orlando Magic GM John Hammond on new coach Steve Clifford
Video Details
Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond chats with FOX Sports Florida's Dante Marchitelli about the hiring of Steve Clifford as the team's new coach.
