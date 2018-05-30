Jose Urena looks for first win of season vs. Padres

Video Details

Pitcher Jose Urena looks to get his first win and put the Marlins up on the Padres.

ANNOUNCER: First pitch a little after 10 o'clock. Still looking for win number one this year for Jose Urena. You see the 469 ERA. But for the most part, as of late, he has pitched well enough to get that first win. I know that's not the be all end all of how well a pitcher throws. But still would like to fill that column.

More Videos »