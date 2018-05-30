[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANALYST 1: Out to center field. And sliding. And Margot, unable to come up with it. Riddle is on his way to second.

ANALYST 2: Come on.

ANALYST 1: And now to third.

ANALYST 2: Come one.

ANALYST 1: And he's going to get waved around by Fredi Gonzales. Here's the throw. Not in time. J.T. Riddle. Well, that's one way to draw it up.

ANALYST 2: This is a amazing.