Kevin Cash reacts to Game 1’s victory over A’s
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Game 1 victory over the Oakland Athletics, noting the pitching was tough, but Mallex Smith delivered in the 13th inning to help the Rays get the win.
