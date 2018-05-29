Jonny Venters on his 1st save in 7 years
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jonny Venters
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays lefty Jonny Venters gets on the mound in the 13th inning to help the Rays shutout the Oakland Athletics, making it his 1st save in 7 years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices