- So set you up now for game number two of the series. The rest of these series games will be at night. Tyson Ross goes for San Diego. Dan Straily for Miami.

- Well, you look at Ross for the Potters. He's really getting off to a great start. His last three starts, 18 in the third, only giving up four runs. But on the other side, Straily's really starting to hit a groove. His last two starts, 13 innings, one run. This was his last start. Well, maybe not. That looks like bridge. There's a lot of palm trees right there. And I can tell you he actually did a great job.

- He had a very good start for Miami. As you can see some of the highlights there are from Straily's final last start hopefully can build on that and get the Marlins on a little bit of a role here after a trip where they come back home. They now have three good games. Came off a good road trip where they won two or three against the New York Mets.

- Well, here's a place in San Diego that you would love to see them, yes, obviously, win all four. But more importantly, let's win the series. Get three out of four. Yes, you take it a game at a time. Great start by Smith. And you have Straily. Like I mentioned, he's in a groove right now. Two great starts in a row. He's building up strength. That arm strength is getting better. The breaking ball, the fastball command. So look for a good outing again from Straily tomorrow night.