Caleb Smith: Getting an early lead is a confidence-booster
Video Details
Miami Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith examines his start Monday evening against the San Diego Padres and the feeling of taking the mound after the team scored four runs in the top of the first.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices