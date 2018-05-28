Don Mattingly on the big 1st inning, Caleb Smith’s start
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Monday's victory, commenting on the importance of the big first inning and the stellar start from left-hander Caleb Smith.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices