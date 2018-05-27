WATCH: Justin Bour smacks home run 422 ft.
Video Details
Miami Marlins 1B Justin Bour hits a home run deep to center against the Washington Nationals.
ANNOUNCER: Bour out to center field, drives this one deep. Way back and gone, a home run to dead center field for Justin Bour.
ANNOUNCER: 10th home run of the season, first against a lefty.
ANNOUNCER: Here in 2018.
