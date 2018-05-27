WATCH: Carlos Gomez launches a HR in the 7th to help Rays top Orioles
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez launches his 6th home run of the season during the bottom of the 7th inning to help the Rays get the win against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 Sunday afternoon.
