Elieser Hernandez takes mound for Marlins to finish up with Nationals
The Miami Marlins have right-hander Elieser Hernandez on the mound Sunday afternoon as they wrap up their series against the Washington Nationals.
ANNOUNCER 1: --closer to this very short home stand. And just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, Stephen Strasburg will be here.
ANNOUNCER 2: Strasburg's got some nasty stuff. Ten starts. Every single start has been six plus innings. He goes deep in the game. He's got nasty stuff. And then Hernandez on the other side making his third start. He's actually done pretty well as a starter so far in the two starts-- 10 innings, has only given up two runs. So outstanding job so far.
