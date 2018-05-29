[MUSIC PLAYING] - I like to think I'm more athletic than your average pitcher. Back in the day. I still think I can do it after a couple surgeries. But dunk a basketball. Being only 5' 9", I think that's pretty impressive.

Up to the draft, there's a lot of people that said, we're not even going to look at you because you're not six foot tall. And I kind of always thought to myself like, well, what does it matter if you can go out there and compete. So I kind of keep that chip on my shoulder.