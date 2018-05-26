Rays look to even series vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Tampa Bay Rays look to even the series against the Baltimore Orioles with Ryne Stanek taking the mound.
HOST: Is your final. That leads us to our Toyota Road Ahead. The next two games in this three game series, it'll be Andrew Cashner for the O's going up against Ryne Stanek, another opener for the Rays.
And then Kevin Gausman, who is three and three with the 3.48 ERA on the year going up against Sergio Romo again, who is in his fourth appearance now as an opener. In his third, didn't go as well as his first two.
HOST 2: Right. It didn't go as well. But you know what? It didn't go horrible. So really, it's interesting. You see Stanek up there. That will be a good one against Cashner. We're hoping that Stanek will at least get through two innings possibly.
And then Romo coming back. You know, you'd like to see him getting to the second, as well. It's all very different, very interesting to see these guys go out.
