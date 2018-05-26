Tampa Bay Lightning exit interview: Nikita Kucherov on motivation
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Nikita Kucherov
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov explains how losing to the Washington Capitals will serve as motivation for the Bolts next season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices