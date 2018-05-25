Listen in on Tampa Bay Rays third-base coach Matt Quatraro
Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Matt Quatraro is mic’d up throughout Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox.
MATT QUATRARO: What's going on, Phil?
- How you doing?
MATT QUATRARO: Tom, how you doing?
- Good, how are you?
MATT QUATRARO: Good, good. Adam.
- [INAUDIBLE] I'll shake your hand. How you doing?
MATT QUATRARO: Go ahead, shake your hands.
- What's your name?
MATT QUATRARO: They got me mic-d up, so you know. So don't bad mouth me too much over here.
- All right, very good.
MATT QUATRARO: Right here, right here, right here, right here.
Just remember the kick on the wild pitch, still nobody out.
The only thing you got to be careful of is a wild pitch that doesn't hit him real well, it can bounce back. So keep your head up. If you see a wild pitch, you start going. OK?
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon. You're up, you're up, you're up.
[CHEERING]
MATT QUATRARO: C'mon, c'mon, c'mon. You're up, you're up, you're up, you're up, you're up.
That's what you do when somebody hits you, you smoke one right back at him.
- I wouldn't say I smoked it.
- Great job man, outstanding.
MATT QUATRARO: Huh?
- These guys keep kicking me out of here.
MATT QUATRARO: I don't blame them, look at you.
- I wouldn't blame them either baby, yeah.
MATT QUATRARO: Jaso was over there on the third base side with his dreadlocks, and a tie-dye shirt with no sleeves. He said-- he said the ushers were trying to kick him out.
- No way.
MATT QUATRARO: I said, I don't blame them. John Jaso.
[SOUND EFFECTS]
