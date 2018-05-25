MATT QUATRARO: What's going on, Phil?

- How you doing?

MATT QUATRARO: Tom, how you doing?

- Good, how are you?

MATT QUATRARO: Good, good. Adam.

- [INAUDIBLE] I'll shake your hand. How you doing?

MATT QUATRARO: Go ahead, shake your hands.

- What's your name?

MATT QUATRARO: They got me mic-d up, so you know. So don't bad mouth me too much over here.

- All right, very good.

MATT QUATRARO: Right here, right here, right here, right here.

Just remember the kick on the wild pitch, still nobody out.

The only thing you got to be careful of is a wild pitch that doesn't hit him real well, it can bounce back. So keep your head up. If you see a wild pitch, you start going. OK?

C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon. You're up, you're up, you're up.

[CHEERING]

MATT QUATRARO: C'mon, c'mon, c'mon. You're up, you're up, you're up, you're up, you're up.

That's what you do when somebody hits you, you smoke one right back at him.

- I wouldn't say I smoked it.

- Great job man, outstanding.

MATT QUATRARO: Huh?

- These guys keep kicking me out of here.

MATT QUATRARO: I don't blame them, look at you.

- I wouldn't blame them either baby, yeah.

MATT QUATRARO: Jaso was over there on the third base side with his dreadlocks, and a tie-dye shirt with no sleeves. He said-- he said the ushers were trying to kick him out.

- No way.

MATT QUATRARO: I said, I don't blame them. John Jaso.

[SOUND EFFECTS]