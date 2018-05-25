WATCH: Wilson Ramos brings in 3 runs to help Tampa defeat Boston
With bases loaded in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos singles to help the Rays score three runs and get the win.
