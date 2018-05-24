Marlins to deal with Max Scherzer in Game 1 vs. Nationals
The Miami Marlins must contend with electric righty Max Scherzer on Friday night in the first game of their series against the Washington Nationals.
JESSICA BLAYLOCK: Coming up this weekend, the Marlins will finally see the Nationals for the first time this year. The Nationals are coming to Marlins Park for a three game series, and I think that's why Max Scherzer was trying to sneak his way into the show. That should be a really good NL East match-up. We know that the Nationals struggled out of the gate, but they seem to have gotten things back on track. And the Marlins always play in the Nationals' tough. There's a look at the starters for Friday. Talk about a strike thrower. How about Max Scherzer getting the start for the Nationals in game one of that series? And then Jose Ureña, who is still looking for his first win on the season. He has yet to get a win so far this year. He will be on the mound for the Marlins. He's looked better in his last couple of starts. Four earned runs in his last outing, but before that, a sub for ERA. So it seems like he is getting back on the right track.
