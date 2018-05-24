SPORTSCASTER 1: Well the Lightning certainly can match stars with any team in the league. And that's why they've reached this point and lead the league in scoring as well. But from the team standpoint, Andy, a lot of young players found their niche and found some roles here that we're going to see for a long time.

DAVE ANDREYCHUK: Yeah, when you look at them as an overall in the group, I mean, yes, they've got some superstar players. But the influx of young guys continues to be there. The pipeline from Syracuse is still strong. There's a bunch of guys that are going to be vying for spots next year. Most of these guys are under contract.

So they are all signed and ready to go. But the emergence of, you know, Anthony Cirelli, the emergence of Yanni Gourde, Brayden Point, obviously, only in his second year, took a huge step. And then, we all wondered about Mikhail Sergachev and how he was going to play.

But these are younger guys that have come in and had that little influx of youth that were spurring on some of the older guys. So I think the future is bright for the Tampa Bay Lightning. I continue to like that the, you know, the internal pressure of having your position challenged for every year because of, you know, how full the cupboard is of good, young players. Steve Yzerman and his staff continue to do that.

So you know, the expectations are going to be high again next year. They're going to want to get back to this spot and beyond. But they do have a good bunch of young guys that hopefully will take that next step.