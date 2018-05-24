All good things: What comes next for Lightning after elimination?
FOX Sports Sun's Paul Kennedy and Bobby "The Chief" Taylor take a look at how the Tampa Bay Lightning's season came to a end Wednesday night and what comes next for the Bolts.
