Jon Cooper: When you get this far, you think it’s your year
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper holds court after the Game 7 loss, looking back on the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals and expressing how proud he is of what the team was able to accomplish in 2017-18.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices