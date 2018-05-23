Rays Prospect Spotlight: Ryan Boldt
Minor league standout Ryan Boldt is in the Rays' prospect spotlight
[MUSIC PLAYING] - I love to come out to the yard every day. Getting to compete against all-- a lot of great players and just being with teammates that also share that same passion. It's just fun to come out to the yard every day and compete. I grew throwing in the backyard with my brother. Learned to love the game from him. Having the support of my family along the way has really helped me to get where I am today giving me all the support in the world to do what love.
