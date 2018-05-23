Steven Stamkos expects a wild atmosphere for Game 7 vs. Capitals
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Steven Stamkos
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos on the excitement of Game 7 tonight against the Washington Capitals and the anticipation of taking the ice in front of what he expects will be a wild crowd at Amalie Arena.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices