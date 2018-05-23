Ryan Callahan on Game 7: After that 1st shift, it just becomes another hockey game
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan says there is excitement when it comes to Game 7 but that taking the ice and getting -- or giving -- that first hit turns it into another hockey game.
