Jon Cooper likes Lightning’s focus, demeanor heading into Game 7
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper addresses the media ahead of tonight's Game 7, saying he likes the team's demeanor and focus as they prepare for a win-or-go-home showdown with the Washington Capitals.
