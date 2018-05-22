Jon Cooper critical of Lightning’s dearth of shots in Game 6
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down the Game 6 loss to the Washington Capitals, saying the team must do a better job of putting pucks on net and generating shots.
