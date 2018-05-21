Jon Cooper: When you get a chance to close them out, close them out
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Chris Kunitz
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper talks about the impact of Ryan McDonagh and Chris Kunitz, Vegas' run to the Stanley Cup Final and the importance of closing out the Capitals when the Bolts have the chance.
