Marlins RHP Elieser Hernandez focused on sticking to game plan for 1st road start

Video Details

Right-hander Elieser Hernandez will make his first road start of the season when the Miami Marlins open up a three-game series against the New York Mets on Monday night.

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH] - It's my first start on the road, so I'm just going to be focused on keeping my focus on the game plan. And when the yelling and screaming comes, just ignore it. And it's part of the game. So just focus on myself, and let the other stuff happen.

