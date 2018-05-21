Marlins RHP Elieser Hernandez focused on sticking to game plan for 1st road start
Video Details
- Elieser Hernandez
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- NL
- NL East
-
Right-hander Elieser Hernandez will make his first road start of the season when the Miami Marlins open up a three-game series against the New York Mets on Monday night.
[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH] - It's my first start on the road, so I'm just going to be focused on keeping my focus on the game plan. And when the yelling and screaming comes, just ignore it. And it's part of the game. So just focus on myself, and let the other stuff happen.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices