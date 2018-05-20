Braydon Coburn on trying to slow down Alex Ovechkin
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn talks about the fast start in Game 5 and the keys to trying to slow down Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
