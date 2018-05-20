Jon Cooper on how Lightning have won 3 straight against Capitals
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Saturday's Game 5 win over the Washington Capitals and what has changed for the Bolts as they have reeled off three straight wins in the Eastern Conference Final.
