J.T. Miller liked consistency of Lightning’s execution in Game 5
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- J.T. Miller
- J.T. Miller
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Miller says consistent execution was a critical part of the team's Game 5 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices