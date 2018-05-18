A multilingual Alex Killorn on Lightning having a bit of new life
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn gets multilingual during his off day media availability as he discusses the Bolts having some new life heading into Game 5 but still having a lot of work to do.
