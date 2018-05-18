Tyler Johnson: Good teams find ways to win
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson says when the game was getting tight they reminded themselves good teams find ways to win. He also notes the Bolts weren't the better team for all 60 minutes, and that's something they're going to have to fix.
