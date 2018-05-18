Jon Cooper breaks down keys to victory
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says the keys to the Game 4 win over the Washington Capitals tonight were: Andrei Vasilevskiy's play in net, the Bolts' penalty kill, and sticking to the game plan.
