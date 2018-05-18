Victor Hedman credits the way goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy battled
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman says in the playoffs you take the wins any way you can get them and sometimes your goalie has to be your best player after the Game 4 win against the Washington Capitals.
