- Let's look at the match-up for tomorrow. [INAUDIBLE] and I will be with you at 7:00. I know you know a lot about these two guys. We're going to see them tomorrow night. We'll be talking about it on Marlins Live, our Toyota Tomorrow's Starters.

- Well, we saw Sean Newcomb, big lefty. Throws hard. He went six innings, gave up the one run, but it was unearned when we saw him here in Atlanta. And Straily as well. Nice job by him. His last start, five innings, two earned runs. There was 3 scores, but only gave up two earning. So again, this will be his fourth start. Let's see him start getting get it rolling as well. They definitely need him in this rotation, Dan Straily.