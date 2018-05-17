Jon Cooper on what Brayden Point brings to the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper discusses what Brayden Point brings to the Bolts and the importance of scoring first in Game 4 against the Washington Capitals tonight.
