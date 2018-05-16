Ryan McDonagh impressed by how Andrei Vasilevskiy has stepped up
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh says it has been great to see how goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has stepped up critical moments.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices