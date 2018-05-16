Lightning can even up Eastern Conference Final vs. Capitals in Game 4
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Lightning can even up the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals if they win Game 4 on Thursday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices