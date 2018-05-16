Brayden Point: Hopefully we can get some momentum from this
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point doesn't want to make too much out of winning one game in the Eastern Conference Final but he hopes the victory can help the Bolts build some momentum heading into Game 4.
