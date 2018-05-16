Anton Stralman says Lightning finally defended well against Capitals
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman says the Bolts got back to their game plan and finally defended well against the Washington Capitals in getting the win in Game 3 on Tuesday night.
