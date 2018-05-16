Lightning show renewed intensity in Game 3
Video Details
- Atlantic
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Paul Kennedy and Bobby "The Chief" Taylor examine the Tampa Bay Lightning's Game 3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices