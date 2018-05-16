WATCH: Joey Wendle comes through with a game-winning RBI in the 9th
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Joey Wendle
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays 2B Joey Wendle came through when it counted in the win over the Kansas City Royals.
