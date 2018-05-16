Martin Prado falls victim to the Monkey after Marlins’ win
Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado sits down with Jessica Blayock and gets down to business of dissecting Tuesday's victory, after a brief visit from the Monkey, of course.
