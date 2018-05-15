Tyler Johnson expects some subtle to changes to have big difference in Game 3
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Washington Capitals
-
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson isn't going to give away the team's game plan for tonight's Game 3, but he expects some subtle changes to have a big difference against the Washington Capitals.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices