Victor Hedman: We can’t change being down 2-0, we have to focus on what’s ahead
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman says the team can't dwell on what has happened in the past and that they have to keep their attention facing forward to tonight's Game 3.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices