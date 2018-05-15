Anthony Banda makes Rays debut in middle game against Royals
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Anthony Banda
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays will have left-hander Anthony Banda starting Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices