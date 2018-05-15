Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the double play he turned to help ensure the win
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough goes over his pitching performance and the double play he turned to help insure the win.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices