What do Lightning need to do to get back into the Eastern Conference Final?
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Lightning are down 2-0 as the Eastern Conference Final shifts to the nation's capital. FOX Sports Sun's Rick Peckham and Brian Engblom examine just what the Bolts need to do to get back into the series before things get out of hand.
